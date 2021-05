Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) surged 15 percent in trade after the company announced the appointment of Sudhir Sitapati as the new MD and CEO of the company effect from October 18.

The joining is six months away but the stock has done more than what it has done in the last twelve months already on one day.

Sitapati is a Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) veteran, he was there for 22 years and has been responsible for creating clusters of growth out there including the latest biggest one, the GSK Consumer acquisition.

Brokerages are rather upbeat on this appointment. The brokerage firms see this as a potential rerating opportunity for a stock.