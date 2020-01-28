Business
Godfrey Phillips says no decision to put assets on sale as Lalit Modi tweets
Updated : January 28, 2020 10:50 AM IST
In a series of tweets on Monday, Lalit Modi said all stakes in several KK Modi group companies were up for sale.
Lalit and his family has a 47.09 percent stake in Marlboro maker Godfrey Phillips.
Lalit, the founder of the Indian Premier League, is in London since 2010. He is battling a slew of charges concerning financial impropriety in India.
