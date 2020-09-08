  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Aviation

GoAir operates over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia; repatriates over 37,016 passengers

Updated : September 08, 2020 03:20 PM IST

The Wadia Group-promoted private carrier had commenced the repatriation flights on June 10.
GoAir has flown a total 37,016 passengers from three cities of Saudi Arabia — Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah — to 11 Indian airports.
GoAir operates over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia; repatriates over 37,016 passengers

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra govt slashes RT PCR test rates, makes it cheapest in country; BJP MLA tests positive on day 1 of Himachal assembly session

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra govt slashes RT PCR test rates, makes it cheapest in country; BJP MLA tests positive on day 1 of Himachal assembly session

Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times on day 1

Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement