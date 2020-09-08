Aviation GoAir operates over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia; repatriates over 37,016 passengers Updated : September 08, 2020 03:20 PM IST The Wadia Group-promoted private carrier had commenced the repatriation flights on June 10. GoAir has flown a total 37,016 passengers from three cities of Saudi Arabia — Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah — to 11 Indian airports. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply