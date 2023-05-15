English
Go First Moratorium: Airline lessors worry that grounded planes and depreciation could affect recoveries

Go First Moratorium: Airline lessors worry that grounded planes and depreciation could affect recoveries

By Madeeha Mujawar   May 15, 2023 7:45 PM IST (Updated)
India is hugely dependent on lessors, one because delivery of new planes takes, time and two, airlines mostly follow a sale and lease-back model. Hence IndiGo, Go First, SpiceJet and Vistara are all mostly flying leased planes.

business | May 15, 2023 5:34 PM IST
India is quite an important market for aircraft lessors, but it has also burnt their fingers in some cases, especially in the past few years.

The country has about 700 commercial planes and 80 percent of these planes are on lease.
According to consultancy firm Primus Partners, Go First's moratorium could change the approach of lessors towards Indian airline market. The firm says this could translate into higher risk premiums which essentially means higher lease rentals for airlines.
Go First moratorium has left lessors worried
Lessors aren't keen on staying with Go First's insolvency process because it mostly takes several months to conclude. This could mean aircraft will remain on ground unused instead of being leased to any other airline which is more stronger. Then there is constant depreciation in the value of the aircraft if it stays on ground for a long period.
Another major worry is other creditors of the airline like oil companies or airport operators seizing the aircraft to recover their dues from the airline. Lessors are also against staying with the IBC process as they often have to take a deeper haircut on their dues. And in worst case scenarios, like liquidation of assets, they may not get any money at all.
These concerns are not new—lessors have faced huge losses during the grounding of Kingfisher Airlines as well as Jet Airways.
In Jet Airways' insolvency matter—lessors had claimed over Rs 14,400 crore of which Rs 2,290 crore were admitted- and that too is not paid yet by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.
It is estimated that Go First owes over Rs 2,600 crore to various aircraft lessors—SpiceJet too is seeing aircraft de-registration requests but there is no clarity yet on how much it owes to lessors.
So all this put together explains why lessors are likely to attach a high risk premium increasing lease rentals for airlines. And as Primus Partners predicts, this could increase air ticket prices for the flyers.
First Published: May 15, 2023 5:34 PM IST
