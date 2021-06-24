GMR Infrastructure's promoter pledges 2.4 cr shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said its promoter GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd has pledged 2.4 crore equity shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers Ltd. The shares were pledged by the company on Monday, GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,563.00
|59.85
|3.98
|TCS
|3,376.00
|114.60
|3.51
|Tech Mahindra
|1,078.65
|22.20
|2.10
|JSW Steel
|677.65
|12.15
|1.83
|HCL Tech
|990.00
|17.10
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,562.95
|60.10
|4.00
|TCS
|3,375.20
|113.10
|3.47
|Tech Mahindra
|1,078.20
|21.95
|2.08
|HCL Tech
|989.75
|17.05
|1.75
|Asian Paints
|3,037.05
|48.55
|1.62
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2025
|-0.0675
|-0.09
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5460
|0.1340
|0.15
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5500
|0.0580
|0.06
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6692
|0.0001
|0.01