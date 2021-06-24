Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • GMR Infrastructure's promoter pledges 2.4 cr shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers

    GMR Infrastructure's promoter pledges 2.4 cr shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said its promoter GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd has pledged 2.4 crore equity shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers Ltd. The shares were pledged by the company on Monday, GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

    GMR Infrastructure's promoter pledges 2.4 cr shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Piaggio Vehicles reopens two-wheeler dealerships across India

    Next Article

    Investment in technology to drive profitability, says Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,563.00 59.85 3.98
    TCS3,376.00 114.60 3.51
    Tech Mahindra1,078.65 22.20 2.10
    JSW Steel677.65 12.15 1.83
    HCL Tech990.00 17.10 1.76
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,562.95 60.10 4.00
    TCS3,375.20 113.10 3.47
    Tech Mahindra1,078.20 21.95 2.08
    HCL Tech989.75 17.05 1.75
    Asian Paints3,037.05 48.55 1.62
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,563.00 59.85
    TCS3,376.00 114.60
    Tech Mahindra1,078.65 22.20
    JSW Steel677.65 12.15
    HCL Tech990.00 17.10
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,562.95 60.10
    TCS3,375.20 113.10
    Tech Mahindra1,078.20 21.95
    HCL Tech989.75 17.05
    Asian Paints3,037.05 48.55

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2025-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.54600.13400.15
    Pound-Rupee103.55000.05800.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66920.00010.01
    View More