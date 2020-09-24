Business GMM Pfaudler MD says promoters not cashing out, stake sale to fund parent buy Updated : September 24, 2020 03:00 PM IST Patel said there were no plans by both DBAG and the Patel family to sell any more shares for the next three years. The acquisition of Pfaudler's stake is proposed to be done through GMM International, a new company to be set up in Luxemburg Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.