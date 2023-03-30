GM Modular displays innovation 'Showroom on Wheels' at Ace Reflect 2023

The highlight of the Ace Reflect Vijayawada event was the 'Showroom on Wheel' concept designed by Dilip Chhabria.
GM Modular has successfully displayed their latest luxurious innovation 'Showroom on Wheels' at Vijayawada Ace Reflect 2023 in a three-day event that was held from March 24 to 26. The initiative by GM Modular 'Showroom on Wheels,' garnered massive response thereby helping elevate customers' shopping experience by offering a touch-and-feel experience for all of GM's product range in one place, the company said.
Nearly 10,000+ people visited this premium exhibition and witnessed personalities from the architecture, construction, and design development fields grace the coveted event.
The highlight of the Ace Reflect Vijayawada event was the 'Showroom on Wheel' concept designed by Dilip Chhabria—the acclaimed automobile designer in India—which allowed the visitors to come and experience the luxurious and top-notch innovation by GM via a state-of-the-art bus concept.
During the premium event - Acetech Exhibition in Mumbai, for the first time GM unveiled this unique concept, 'Showroom on Wheels.'
Speaking about it, Jayanth Jain, GM’s MD and CEO said, “Over the years GM has added a varied range of home electrical products to its portfolio and we always look for opportunities for our consumers to experience them all at one place. Today we are a one-stop-shop solution for all your electrical needs. Right from wires and pipes to switches and home automation solutions, we have it all. With this, we will be able to showcase our high quality GM products in every corner of the country. The bus is one of its kind with an extremely futuristic design and equipped with all the latest gadgets."
Founded in 2002, GM Modular is widely recognised as a front-runner in modular switches and home electrical solutions.
First Published: Mar 30, 2023 10:41 AM IST
