Global PEs, VCs including SoftBank, Warburg Pincus ask government for clarity on new FDI rule

Updated : May 08, 2020 05:25 PM IST

These private equity players and venture capital investors are concerned on whether the rules will apply even to funds that may have Chinese limited partners.
The IVCA has also reached out to government departments of DPIIT, Niti Aayog as well as the union finance ministry to seek clarity on the issue.
