Business Global Patent filings 2019: China tops the list, filings by Huwaei more than total of India Updated : August 24, 2020 04:41 PM IST India filed 2,053 applications, which is a meagre 2.6 percent increase compared to 2018, and is half of the 4,411 applications filed by Huwaei, the top corporate filer in 2019. India's filings are lower than the other corporate filers in the list including Mitsubishi Electirc Corp of Japan (2661), Samsung electronics (2334) and Qualcomm (2127).