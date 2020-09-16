Global net zero emissions goal would require $1-2 trillion investment every year, reveals study

Achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century would cost an estimated $1 trillion-$2 trillion a year of additional investments, or 1-1.5 percent of global gross domestic product, a report by the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) said on Wednesday.

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, global greenhouse gas emissions will need to reach net-zero.

When this is achieved, the reduction in 2050 living standards in developed and developing countries would amount to less than 0.5 percent of global GDP, the report said.

The ETC is a global coalition of 40 energy producers, industrial companies and financial institutions, including ArcelorMittal, HSBC, BP, Shell, Orsted and Bank of America, which are committed to achieving a carbon-free economy by 2050.

The report said dramatic improvements in energy efficiency will need to be made; annual global electricity supply will have to grow four to five times to reach 90,000-115,000 terawatt-hours and the annual pace of wind and solar capacity will need to be five to six times the increase achieved in 2019.

In addition, buildings, transport and industry sectors need to be electrified and hydrogen should be used in cases where that is not possible. Any remaining energy use should be de-carbonised using carbon capture and storage and sustainable bio-energy.

"There is no doubt that it is technically and economically possible to reach the zero-carbon economy which we need by 2050; and zero must mean zero, not a plan which relies on the permanent and large-scale use of 'offsets' to balance continued emissions," said co-chair of the ETC, Adair Turner.

"But action in the next decade is crucial – otherwise it will be too late," he added.