Business Global net zero emissions goal would require $1-2 trillion investment every year, reveals study Updated : September 16, 2020 03:37 PM IST To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, global greenhouse gas emissions will need to reach net zero. China has the resources and technology to become a rich, developed carbon-free economy by 2050. All developing nations should be able to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.