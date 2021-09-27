'Global leader in digitalisation': Musk praises China for second time in a month, promises investment expansion

Tesla boss Elon Musk has lauded China as a global leader in digitalisation and said his company would continue to invest and expand in the country despite the economic turbulence.

“My frank observation is that China spends a lot of resources and efforts applying the latest digital technologies in different industries, including the automobile industry, making China a global leader in digitalisation. Tesla will continue to expand our investment and R&D efforts in China,” Musk said at the World Internet Conference hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

This is the second time in a month that Musk has praised China. On September 17, Musk called Chinese automakers the “most competitive” in the world. Speaking at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, Musk said, “I have a great deal of respect for many Chinese automakers for driving these (EV) technologies.”

He said Chinese automakers used the best software that would “shape the future of the automobile industry.”

US electric carmaker Tesla has been under fire in China over the recall of its cars as well as privacy issues. In April, a Telsa customer protested against an alleged brake failure in her car at the Shanghai auto show. Tesla’s response to the complaint was ill-received by netizens, who launched a scathing attack on the company for its poor safety standards.

The Xinhua News Agency said if the company failed to guarantee a safe driving experience and redress consumer grievances, it would reflect badly on the company.

China has also restricted the use of Tesla electric cars by a few state officials and military personnel, citing national security concerns, The Wall Street Journal had reported. According to WSJ, a security review of Tesla vehicles found that there were sensors in the car that could record images of surrounding locations. Tesla could also track personal information from the cell phones, when linked with the car, the report said.

In his speech on September 26, Musk assured that Tesla was working on data protection and that various types of data were being stored locally in the country.

“Tesla has set up a data centre in China to localise all data generated from our business here, including production, sales, service and charging. All personally identifiable information is securely stored in China without being transferred overseas. Only in very rare cases, for example for spare parts orders from overseas, is data approved for transfer internationally,” he said.