CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mukesh Ambani, Naveen Jindal, others attend Global Investors Summit in Vizag

Mar 3, 2023

Global Investors Summit: Andhra University is hosting the two-day meet, where about 200 stalls have been set up, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 13 crucial sectors identified by the government.

With the presence of industry bigwigs such as Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group, GM Rao of GMR Group, founder-chairman of Cyient BV Mohan Reddy, the Global Investors Summit 2023 "Advantage Andhra Pradesh" began in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but of the globe.
"We have proximity to Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We are a very progressive state. Most of all we have a stable government and dynamic leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We have a beautiful city like Vizag. AP has moved in EoDB with continuously topping thrice. The dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but as a globe," Reddy said.
Also Read: Global Investment Summit 2023: Andhra Pradesh is eyeing big investments in these sectors
IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath said today the state is rapidly growing across all sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance and an inclusive development model.
He further said the AP government offers stability and confidence for business and presents business opportunities.
