Global Investors Summit 2023: Rs 13 lakh crore investment, employment to 6 lakh people on Day 1

By Jude Sannith  Mar 3, 2023 4:00:57 PM IST (Updated)

Andhra Pradesh is making extensive efforts to attract investors ahead of the Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023, with a focus on sectors like green energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, alongside innovation, start-ups and a fast-track mechanism that guarantees industry approvals within 21 days.

The Global Investors Summit 2023 “Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance meets Prosperity” kickstarted in Visakhapatnam on Friday. In his speech at the Summit, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 340 proposals with the investment of Rs 13 lakh crore with employment to 6 lakh people in 20 sectors have been received so far.

“92 MOUs with 11 lakh crore remaining will be executed tomorrow. In this summit we would like to communicate to the domestic and international community that to us you’re important. Opportunities the state has to offer and its emphasis on healthy competition and long term Partnership has to be explored,” said Reddy.
India’s G20 leadership under PM Modi will be a defining moment for us
Reddy further added that 2023 is an important year for India as we are hosting the G20 summit and Andhra Pradesh is proud in aiding the country.-
Also read: Andhra will emerge as a leading player in new India's growth story, says Mukesh Ambani | Global Investors Summit 2023
“India is one of the fastest growing states in the world and for foreign direct investment as well. AP is a leading state and blessed with abundant natural resources with a long coastline. Robust infrastructure with ports, 6 airports, 3 industrial corridors developed in AP, strategic location, skilled youth and proactive government with policy framework are helping the state,” said Reddy.
He further mentioned four key pillars for AP which are Greenification or decarbonisation, Industrial and logistics infrastructure, Digitalisation and Entrepreneurship.
Andhra Pradesh is making extensive efforts to attract investors ahead of the Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023, with a focus on sectors like green energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, alongside innovation, start-ups and a fast-track mechanism that guarantees industry approvals within 21 days.
Also read: Ahead of Global Investors Summit, Andhra Pradesh govt to host roadshow in Bengaluru
To achieve this, the southern state has consolidated 96 different services across 24 government departments on a single platform. The state government said it will help corporate investors throughout their investment journey.
The summit, ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh—Where Abundance meets Prosperity’, takes place on March 3-4 in Visakhapatnam and is expected to attract investors from over 40 countries, including China and the US. The state government has identified 13 focus sectors for investment opportunities, while the summit will feature discussions on India's modern economy, sustainable development, and the country's tech and electric vehicle revolution, among other topics.
Also read: Global Investment Summit 2023: Andhra Pradesh is eyeing big investments in these sectors
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 3:11 PM IST
    X