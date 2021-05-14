  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Global chip crunch now hits the small screen; TV prices on the rise

Updated : May 14, 2021 08:45:01 IST

Smart TV prices shoot up 30 percent; laptop, smartphone, VR headset headed same way.
Carmakers from Honda to GM also hit by chip scarcity, forced to shut down assembly lines temporarily.
Asian chipmakers rush to expand output, experts warn shortfall may continue for months.
Global chip crunch now hits the small screen; TV prices on the rise
Published : May 14, 2021 08:44 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement