Global chip crunch now hits the small screen; TV prices on the rise Updated : May 14, 2021 08:45:01 IST Smart TV prices shoot up 30 percent; laptop, smartphone, VR headset headed same way. Carmakers from Honda to GM also hit by chip scarcity, forced to shut down assembly lines temporarily. Asian chipmakers rush to expand output, experts warn shortfall may continue for months. Published : May 14, 2021 08:44 PM IST