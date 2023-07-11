The most recent profit warning came from FMC, a global leader in agricultural sciences. The company slashed its revenue guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2023, driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners in North America, Latin America and EMEA

There has been a slew of profit warnings from global chemical companies where they talk about weak demand environment, inventory de-stocking by customers and falling prices as well. One of the chemical major has gone on to call the current demand environment Lehman like.

The most recent profit warning came from FMC, a global leader in agricultural sciences. The company slashed its revenue guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2023, driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners in North America, Latin America and EMEA. The company now projects revenues for the second quarter to be between $1.00 billion and $1.03 billion and for the full-year 2023 to be between $5.20 billion to $5.40 billion.

The company’s CEO said, “Towards the end of May, we experienced unforeseen and unprecedented volume declines in three out of our four operating regions, as our channel partners rapidly reduced inventory levels. Even as we manage through this market contraction and significant inventory reduction by our channel partners, on-the-ground consumption of our products remains strong and at similar levels to last year”.