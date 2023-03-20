Does the global banking crisis put Indian banks at risk? CNBC-TV18 analyses

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, leaving many founders and investors feeling sleepless and reflective.

So is there a risk for Indian banks and how do they hold up?

The Nifty bank index declined 2.2 percent last week. The PSU banking index slipped 4.5 percent and individual stocks like Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India , all took a deep tumble.

We evaluates the Indian banks on three key parameters - one, the quality of the liabilities, second, the yield impact on the investment book and third, the risk to the asset quality.

According to CLSA, the Indian 10-year bond yields were at 7.5 percent pre-Covid, dropped to sub-6 percent during the pandemic, but have now rebounded to 7.4 percent. CLSA’s discussion with a few PSU banks suggests that the breakeven for a Mark-To-Market loss for PSU banks is roughly 7.5 percent. So even if yields go up by another 500 basis points, according to CLSA the hit to Profit Before Tax (PBT) is manageable.

Speaking about the liabilities, Jefferies says that in India, household depositors constitute more than 60 percent of the depositors and they don’t typically move to G-Secs. So the concentration risk in India is very low and therefore the risk on the liabilities front is on the lower side.

On asset quality side, CNBC-TV18 learns that the mortgage rates in India pre-pandemic were 8 percent, they fell to 6.5 percent during Covid but now are at 9 percent. So the increase of EMI rates in India is not as severe as what we have seen in the western economies. Therefore, the hit to asset quality is likely to be on the lower side. Plus the contingent provisions that the banks have is the best in over a decade.

Banks themselves are not really worried. According to a Morgan Stanley note, banks are saying that the loan growth is likely to remain healthy. Net interest margins are expected to see some moderation next year as funding cost catches up, but the asset quality remains benign.

Brokerages like Jefferies in its note has said the SVB test on the Indian banking sector holds up again, while CLSA has said negligible contagion risk; no material impact except for heightened risk premiums.