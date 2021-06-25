Glenmark receives USFDA approval for generic lung cancer drug

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Nintedanib capsules, used in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and non-small cell lung cancer, in the American market.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,157.15
|44.00
|3.95
|JSW Steel
|697.30
|18.30
|2.70
|Hindalco
|378.50
|9.45
|2.56
|SBI
|426.30
|9.10
|2.18
|Axis Bank
|753.40
|14.25
|1.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,158.40
|45.15
|4.06
|SBI
|426.15
|9.05
|2.17
|Axis Bank
|752.70
|13.65
|1.85
|ICICI Bank
|645.45
|11.65
|1.84
|Sun Pharma
|675.70
|11.00
|1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,157.40
|44.25
|JSW Steel
|697.00
|18.00
|Hindalco
|378.50
|9.45
|SBI
|426.25
|9.05
|Axis Bank
|753.25
|14.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,157.00
|43.75
|SBI
|426.15
|9.05
|Axis Bank
|753.00
|13.95
|ICICI Bank
|645.60
|11.80
|Sun Pharma
|675.35
|10.65
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1700
|0.0100
|0.01
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6020
|0.1050
|0.12
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3110
|0.0380
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6693
|0.0005
|0.09