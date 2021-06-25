Home

    Glenmark receives USFDA approval for generic lung cancer drug

    Glenmark receives USFDA approval for generic lung cancer drug

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Nintedanib capsules, used in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and non-small cell lung cancer, in the American market.

