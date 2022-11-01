Glenmark Pharma shares rise after launching multiple sclerosis drug in US market

Mini
The US market contributes to nearly a quarter of Glenmark's revenue as of the June quarter.
Fingolimod capsule, 0.5mg, is the generic version of Gilenya capsules, 0.5mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
The Gilenya capsules, 0.5mg, achieved annual sales of approximately $1.8 billion for the 12-month period ending September 2022, according to the IQVIA sales data.
Glenmark Pharma’s current portfolio includes 176 products authorised for distribution in the US market. Another 47 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) are pending with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.
Glenmark has a presence across specialty, generics, and over-the-counter (OTC) businesses. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across four continents and operations in over 80 countries.