    Glenmark inks deal with SaNOtize for COVID treatment spray in India, other Asian mkts

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Canada's biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to commercialise its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and SaNOtize Research and Development Corp announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market, and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) in Asian markets including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste and Vietnam, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

    Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Canada's biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to commercialise its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and SaNOtize Research and Development Corp announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market, and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) in Asian markets including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste and Vietnam, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.
    Glenmark said in early July 2021, the company presented a proposal to the subject expert committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. "The committee has recommended a phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021," the company added.
    This partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark's focused approach against COVID-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region, said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman, and MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. SaNOtize developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORSTM) to treat and prevent microbial infections in 2017. Glenmark's partnership with SaNOtize will bring much-needed therapeutic relief to patients in India and Asia.
