Get complete access to Disney+Hotstar with these Airtel plans

Airtel has announced unlimited access to the complete content library of Disney+Hotstar for a year to its subscribers. The move comes on the heels of Reliance Jio offering complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar to its subscribers under its new plans.

The new add-on, coupled with other features like unlimited calls and 100 SMSs per day, is available in three plans of Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 2,798. These prepaid plans are valid for 28 days, 56 days, and 365 days, respectively.

Airtel earlier offered similar benefits at Rs 448 which came with the Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. This plan, however, is no longer available.

Airtel post-paid users can also get a one-year free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for plans starting at Rs 499 and above. The OTT player will also be available to all Airtel Xstream Fiber users for plans above Rs 999.

Apart from this, Airtel is offering a three-month membership to Apollo 24/7 Circle and free courses from Shaw Academy.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription gives access to live coverage of sports events like Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup apart from series, film releases, and STAR India network’s serials.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio are also offering complimentary subscription of Disney+Hotstar to its customers.

Jio, which launched its new plans from September 1, is offering Disney+Hotstar at Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,599. The offers are valid for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, and 365 days, respectively.

Similarly, Vi is offering a year’s free subscription to Disney+Hotstar for Rs 501, Rs 701, Rs 901, and Rs 2,595. These plans are valid for 28, 56, 84 and 365 days, respectively.