Genworks Health raises funding of $4 million from BlackSoil

GenWorks Health, a medical technology company headquartered in India, has raised an investment of $4 million by BlackSoil, an alternative credit platform based in Mumbai. The GenWorks health program also aims to offer healthcare practitioners the tools needed to offer improved medical care and diagnostics while ensuring that the costs are streamlined.

"GenWorks aspires to bring a tangible change in healthcare accessibility and affordability. With the new funding that it has received, the efforts will grow manifold as the company will be able to successfully remove limitations in healthcare services with the active use of technological interventions. The new investment will help organizations to expand their network and create a base for their next-generation platform, which will help in establishing their place in the healthcare services sector," the health-tech platform said.

This investment is part of a larger plan that will pan out ahead in the future as the company grows.

S Ganeshprasad, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO, GenWorks said, “The investment from BlackSoil comes at a time when GenWorks is determined to expand its efforts, grow its customer base and maintain the best infrastructure with the many types of equipment such as software, technology, and staffing for supporting the delivery needs."

GenWorks Health is involved in the distribution of medical devices and consumables all over India, with a track record of serving almost 40,000 clients in as many as 700 districts in India. GenWorks already has a record of big investors such as Somerset Indus Capital Partners, Evolvence, and Morgan Stanley backing its mission to promote healthcare accessibility and affordability in India.

With the investment of BlackSoil, the company is expected to catalyze its growth and also consolidate its position as a leading player in the medical technology sector.

Ankur Bansal, Co-founder, BlackSoil, said, “We want to make the most out of our expertise and resources for making a positive impact on the healthcare industry while improving the lives of countless because we sincerely believe that everyone deserves the best healthcare services.”