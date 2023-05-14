English
Genworks Health raises funding of $4 million from BlackSoil
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 12:20:24 AM IST (Updated)

The GenWorks health program also aims to offer healthcare practitioners the tools needed to offer improved medical care and diagnostics while ensuring that the costs are streamlined.

GenWorks Health, a medical technology company headquartered in India, has raised an investment of $4 million by BlackSoil, an alternative credit platform based in Mumbai. The GenWorks health program also aims to offer healthcare practitioners the tools needed to offer improved medical care and diagnostics while ensuring that the costs are streamlined.

"GenWorks aspires to bring a tangible change in healthcare accessibility and affordability. With the new funding that it has received, the efforts will grow manifold as the company will be able to successfully remove limitations in healthcare services with the active use of technological interventions. The new investment will help organizations to expand their network and create a base for their next-generation platform, which will help in establishing their place in the healthcare services sector," the health-tech platform said.
This investment is part of a larger plan that will pan out ahead in the future as the company grows.
