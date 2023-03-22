Gensol Engineering to acquire Scorpius Trackers for Rs 135 crore

Scorpius Trackers, established in 2012, is engaged in the business of designing, developing, marketing and servicing single-axis tracker for solar power generation. The cost of acquisition may change during the process of acquisition, the company said in a statement.
Engineering company, Gensol Engineering, on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire up to 100 percent shares capital and voting rights in Scorpius Trackers for a total cash consideration of Rs 135 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies
Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next
Mar 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks
Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Scorpius Trackers, established in 2012, is engaged in the business of designing, developing, marketing and servicing single-axis tracker for solar power generation. The cost of acquisition may change during the process of acquisition, the company said in a statement.
In an exchange filing, Gensol Engineering said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has agreed to acquire upto 100 percent shares capital and voting rights in Scorpius Trackers Private Limited, subject to execution of definitive agreements, Due Diligence and completion of certain identified conditions precedent. In this regard, the Company will sign a binding Term Sheet with Scorpius Trackers Private Limited.”
The company revealed that the acquisition involved a total consideration of Rs 135 crore, which will be paid in three ways. Of 135 crore, Rs 45 crore will be paid as bank transfer, Rs 60 crore will be paid as share swap, and Rs 30 crore will be paid as a capital infusion directly in the target company.
With the acquisition, Gensol Engineering will be able to offer its clients an end-to-end EPC solution that includes innovative solar tracking technology, thus, enabling its customer to reduce their levelled cost of energy, it claimed.
The company also said that it aims to complete the acquisition by June 30, 2023. Gensol Engg secured orders worth Rs 501 crore in February this year.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!