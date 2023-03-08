February general insurance data presents a mixed picture as overall premium rises from last year but drops sequentially

For health insurance, the sector has seen a growth of 27 percent year-on-year while it’s down 9 percent month-on-month. The month of February being smaller than January in the number of days, can also be one of the reasons for the premium being lower month-on-month.

The general insurance trend for the month of February presents a mixed picture as the overall premium has increased 20 percent year-on-year while it’s down 22 percent on a sequential basis.

For health insurance, the sector has seen a growth of 27 percent year-on-year while it’s down 9 percent month-on-month. The month of February being smaller than January in the number of days, can also be one of the reasons for the premium being lower month-on-month.

The private general insurer ICICI Lombard has reported a rise of 10 bps in market share despite a fall of 5 percent in premium year-on-year and 36 percent month-on-month. Star Health has witnessed a drop of 17 bps in market share with premium rising 16 percent year-on-year while on a sequential basis, the premium has slipped one percent. The PSU general insurance company has underperformed private insurers. New India assurance saw a fall of more than 150 bps in market share with premium rising 3 percent year-on-year and a fall of 27 percent month-on-month.

On the back of February insurance numbers, all three insurance companies have started Wednesday's trading session on a negative note. Start health and New India Assurance have slipped nearly 2 percent each while ICICI Lombard is down one percent.