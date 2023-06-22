PM Modi invites General Electric CEO to play a greater role in aviation, renewable energy sector in India

PM Modi in US: The Prime Minister appreciated General Electric for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India, the ministry of external affairs said. PM Modi also invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H Lawrence Culp Junior, CEO of General Electric, during the second day of his US State visit. The two discussed the company's greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

The Prime Minister appreciated General Electric for its long-term commitment to manufacturing in India, the ministry of external affairs said. He also invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

Ahead of PM Modi's State visit civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will be a historic one. However, he refused to comment on the GE deal. "I can't say anything on GE before it is signed," he said.

The PM's meeting with the GE CEO was part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEOs during his State visit.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi's US visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit. Modi is likely to meet 15-20 CEOs over the course of three days, with the meetings taking place in the afternoons of June 20, 21, and 23.

