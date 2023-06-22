CNBC TV18
PM Modi invites General Electric CEO to play a greater role in aviation, renewable energy sector in India

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 11:13:06 AM IST (Updated)

PM Modi in US: The Prime Minister appreciated General Electric for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India, the ministry of external affairs said. PM Modi also invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H Lawrence Culp Junior, CEO of General Electric, during the second day of his US State visit. The two discussed the company's greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

The Prime Minister appreciated General Electric for its long-term commitment to manufacturing in India, the ministry of external affairs said. He also invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.
The meeting comes on the backdrop of speculations that the US government is poised to sign a deal that will permit GE to produce jet engines powering the Indian military aircraft.
