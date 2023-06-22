PM Modi invites General Electric CEO to play a greater role in aviation, renewable energy sector in India

PM Modi in US: The Prime Minister appreciated General Electric for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India, the ministry of external affairs said. PM Modi also invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H Lawrence Culp Junior, CEO of General Electric, during the second day of his US State visit. The two discussed the company's greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

Live TV

Loading...

The Prime Minister appreciated General Electric for its long-term commitment to manufacturing in India, the ministry of external affairs said. He also invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.