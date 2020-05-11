Business General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space Updated : May 11, 2020 12:48 PM IST Post the crisis, I have become a big bull in consumer technology companies, Sandeep Naik of General Atlantic We think that the next 2 years will be the best vintage to make these investments, Sandeep said. This will be our largest deployment here over the next two years, he said, Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365