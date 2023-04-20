Genefitletics closes its pre-seed round at a valuation of Rs 7.5 crore

The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics.
Genefitletics, country's direct to consumer microbiome company, pioneering the application of microbial technologies to save human health, has raised an undisclosed amount at a pre-money valuation of Rs 7.5 crore from a group of Angels. The company is working on discoveries in microbial science, to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and human health, the firm said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company plans to deploy these funds to further develop a suite of oral microbiome and human genes expression tests as well as launch its own brand of precision biotics. The funds will also be used to further develop machine learning models for human biology, to decode the root cause of poor health.
Sushant Kumar, Founder & CEO of Genefitletics, said, “Modern healthcare model is rewarded for management of symptoms of chronic diseases, not prevention or cure. Consider this if one acquires an autoimmune condition at a young age, he becomes a lifetime subscriber of a pharmaceutical company. Healthcare system focuses on suppressing the immune system rather than finding the root cause of the disease. As a result, people develop more diseases, side effects and are prescribed more drugs. What happens next is a vicious cycle. This disaster started in the early 1800s with the introduction of germ theory."
"People were living in fear of attack from bacteria, over-sanitized, and operated in an antimicrobial approach for reasons unknown to them. Unfortunately, these wrong assumptions have created a state of a health epidemic that we all are facing today. Research has now found that the microbes we were trying to eradicate for over 200 plus years assuming they are harmful to us, hold the key to the future of our health and longevity. With this understanding of the invisible army of microbes living on & within us, we founded Genefitletics to seek help from these microbes to protect, save and restore our health," he said.
Genefitletics is the first company in Asia that conducts at-home direct-to-customer gut and vaginal microbiome tests. The process includes collecting biological data from an individual’s biological sample, analyzing human microbial functions at the molecular level, and providing category-defining interventions to regulate an individual’s biology, the firm stated.
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 3:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!