Gautam Adani becomes Asia's second richest; Mukesh Ambani retains top slot Updated : May 21, 2021 12:28:11 IST China's Zhong was replaced as the richest Asian by Mukesh Ambani in February this year Adani's growth is the third-highest wealth surge this year after LVMH head Bernard Arnault and Israeli-American physician Miriam Adelson