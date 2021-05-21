Gautam Adani becomes Asia's second richest; Mukesh Ambani retains top slot

Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are now the top two richest Asians, according to the recently released Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, has been holding the crown of Asia's richest man since February this year, and Adani has become the second richest in the continent leapfrogging China's billionaire Zhong Shanshan.

The index reveals that Adani’s wealth more than doubled in the last few months to $66.5 billion following a sustained rise in the prices of listed Adani Group companies Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas, and Adani Transmission. Gautam Adani is now ahead of Chinese billionaire Zhong whose net worth is $63.6 billion.

According to the index, Adani’s wealth surge is the third-highest globally this year--LVMH head Bernard Arnault and Israeli-American physician Miriam Adelson saw an even bigger rise in their personal wealth.

Earlier this month, Adani Airports Holding said it had become the ‘largest Indian airport platform’ by catering to at least 10 percent of India’s air

Meanwhile, the net worth of Ambani stood at $76.5 billion, according to the index. This is despite a 'marginal' drop of $175.5 million in his wealth. Currently, Ambani is the 13th richest man in the world and Adani ranks 14th, according to the global billionaires' list of Bloomberg.

On the other hand, Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of Nongfu Spring beverage company and the majority owner of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, witnessed a drop of $78 million in his income, according to the data shared by Bloomberg. He was once the sixth richest man in the world but his wealth has taken a hit in the past year.