Gautam Adani beats Jeff Bezos to become world’s 2nd richest person: Forbes

By Kanishka Sarkar

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani briefly overtook Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second richest person, according to Forbes real-time data on Friday.

As of 2 pm, Adani and Arnault were in a tough fight to grab the second spot. Adani group chairman and his family’s total wealth stood at $153.2 billion while Louis Vuitton SE, co-founder, chairman, CEO Arnault and family was at $153.3 billion at the time of writing.

While Tesla boss Elon Musk retained the top spot with $273.5 billion, Jeff Bezos slipped to the fourth spot with a net worth of $149.7 billion.

In August as well, Adani had overtaken Arnault and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to be at the third spot, but was behind Musk and Amazon founder Bezos.

Adani’s jump to the second spot comes at a time when his firm’s group stocks have a given massive return this year.

Adani Enterprises' share price rallied more than 113 percent in 2022 (year-to-date) as against the benchmark Sensex which has declined nearly half a percent.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy has increased investors' wealth by 71 percent, Adani Ports by 27 percent, Adani Power by 281 percent, Adani Total Gas by 104 percent, Adani Transmission by 130 percent, and Adani Wilmar by 165 percent.

According to reports, Adani was able to move past some of the world’s richest US billionaires partly because they’ve recently boosted their philanthropy. Gates said in July he was transferring $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while Warren Buffett has already donated more than $35 billion to the charity.