    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness News

    Gautam Adani beats Jeff Bezos to become world’s 2nd richest person: Forbes

    Gautam Adani beats Jeff Bezos to become world’s 2nd richest person: Forbes

    Gautam Adani beats Jeff Bezos to become world’s 2nd richest person: Forbes
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Gautam Adani and Bernard Arnault were in a tough fight to grab the second spot. Adani group chairman and his family’s total wealth stood at $153.2 billion while Louis Vuitton SE, co-founder, chairman, CEO Arnault and family was at $153.3 billion.

    Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani briefly overtook Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second richest person, according to Forbes real-time data on Friday.
    As of 2 pm, Adani and Arnault were in a tough fight to grab the second spot. Adani group chairman and his family’s total wealth stood at $153.2 billion while Louis Vuitton SE, co-founder, chairman, CEO Arnault and family was at $153.3 billion at the time of writing.
    While Tesla boss Elon Musk retained the top spot with $273.5 billion, Jeff Bezos slipped to the fourth spot with a net worth of $149.7 billion.
    In August as well, Adani had overtaken Arnault and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to be at the third spot, but was behind Musk and Amazon founder Bezos.
    Adani’s jump to the second spot comes at a time when his firm’s group stocks have a given massive return this year.
    Adani Enterprises' share price rallied more than 113 percent in 2022 (year-to-date) as against the benchmark Sensex which has declined nearly half a percent.
    Also Read | Gautam Adani seeks US help in making India 'aatmanirbhar' in semiconductor manufacturing
    Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy has increased investors' wealth by 71 percent, Adani Ports by 27 percent, Adani Power by 281 percent, Adani Total Gas by 104 percent, Adani Transmission by 130 percent, and Adani Wilmar by 165 percent.
    According to reports, Adani was able to move past some of the world’s richest US billionaires partly because they’ve recently boosted their philanthropy. Gates said in July he was transferring $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while Warren Buffett has already donated more than $35 billion to the charity.
    Also Read: Here's what we know about Adani Group's telecom venture
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    adani groupBernard ArnaultGautam AdaniJeff Bezos

    Previous Article

    Firms with paid up capital up to Rs 4 crore and turnover up to Rs 40 crore to qualify as small companies: Govt

    Next Article

    Patanjali group to have 4 IPOs in the next 5 years announces Baba Ramdev

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng