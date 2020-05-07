Gas leak at chemical plant in Vizag kills six, over 120 hospitalised

A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday killed at least six people, and led to more than 120 people being admitted to hospital and the evacuation of three nearby villages, a local official said.

The commissioner of the Visakhapatnam city corporation said styrene leaked from the plant during the early hours of the morning, when families in the surrounding villages were asleep.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

More than 120 villagers were taken to hospitals and at least three surrounding villages were being evacuated, an official in the office of the district's top bureaucrat said.

"We expect it to take at least an hour to complete evacuation of these villages," the official added.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) tweeted requesting citizens in the vicinity of the plant to stay indoors. Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders and ambulances at the spot.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help. He will leave for Vizag and visit the hospital where the affected are being treated.

The factory was shut for over 45 days amid the ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown across the country. Preparations were being made for a reopening. However, the gas leak is attributed to a lack of maintenance at the factory for almost two months due to the lockdown.

Vizag could be a warning as there are tens of thousands of such factories all over India which remain shut. Reopening them will be a huge task.

The incident took place at a polymers unit located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam.