Business Gas leak at chemical plant in Vizag kills six, over 120 hospitalised Updated : May 07, 2020 10:13 AM IST The commissioner of the Visakhapatnam city corporation said styrene leaked from the plant during the early hours of the morning, when families in the surrounding villages were asleep. More than 120 villagers were taken to hospitals and at least three surrounding villages were being evacuated, an official in the office of the district's top bureaucrat said.