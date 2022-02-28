‘Gangubai’ brings cheer; weekend box office collection soars to nearly Rs 40 crore

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's white-and blue gangstress extravaganza Gangubhai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt as the eponymous lead, with Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. 

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubhai Kathiawadi has opened to much critical and financial acclaim. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie has registered a successful weekend at the box office, which is often critical for the overall success of the movie. The movie collected a sizeable Rs 10.50 crore on opening day, before expanding its ticket sales to Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday (February 26) and growing to Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday (February 27).

The movie’s success comes as welcome relief for the film industry as theatres and cinemas have once again opened after the Omicron variant-dominated third wave of COVID-19 has passed over the country for the most part.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his report on the weekend collections for the movie, while adding that there may be more reasons for cheer on March 1. Total collections for the movie over the weekend come out to a total of Rs 39.12 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1… Day 3 sees big gains …Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gujarat, Delhi, SouthIndia

Adarsh added that the movie was also performing well in foreign countries despite the prevailing global situations that may discourage movie goers.

"#GangubaiKathiawadi #Overseas: Opng Wknd biz…#UK: £ 243,853

Though Adarsh added that the movie will need to show a healthy trend on February 28, with an expected boost on March 1 due to it being the occasion of Mahashivratri, a holiday for many. March 2-3 would remain the most important days for the movie if it hopes to cross over-Rs 60 crore in collections in its first week itself, he added.

The movie’s success and a possible path to a Rs 100-crore collection is welcome news for many. Despite the fact that Mumbai’s theatres are currently at 50 percent operating capacity, the strong showings highlight an increasing appetite for moviegoers to finally return to theatres.

