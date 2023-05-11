Karnataka HC quashes Rs 21,000 crore GST notice against Gameskraft

GamesKraft was accused of not paying GST (Goods and Services Tax) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice — issued last September — is for the period between 2017 to June 30, 2022.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a Rs 21,000 crore show-cause notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to Bengaluru-based online gaming company, Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL).

"The pronouncement today, along with the recent progressive regulations in the online gaming sector including the notification of rules for online gaming by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the amendments to the Income Tax Act made through the Finance Bill 2023, helps to reinstate the demarcation between online gaming from games of chance involving betting and gambling," Sameer Chugh, Chief Legal Officer, Games24x7, said.