Game Theory: What StanChart’s Tinwalla learnt about business strategy from wildlife photography

We live in a world of instant gratification, expecting everything to come to us instantly. However, my interest in wildlife photography has truly helped me relearn the lost art of patience. While we are completely immersed in a ‘right now’ culture, unperturbed Mother Nature continues to offer unique and breathtaking moments to those willing to patiently wait.

My interest in wildlife photography began about 15 years back when my friend took me for a tiger census activity in Ranthambore . I had volunteered for the activity as it seemed quite exciting, but I didn’t know what to expect.

When we arrived, we were given a pen and a paper and asked to sit for 24 hours on a small machan near a waterhole. It is one of the few water bodies where predators and prey could congregate to drink water on a hot summer day.

The temperature was 46 degrees, and when I started, I was not sure how long I would last. However, as the day passed, my excitement kept me going. It was a feeling unlike any I had quite experienced before. And I almost felt like I could feel the thrill of adventure graze against my skin.

My senses were completed ignited as I strained to listen for the slightest rustle and scan my surroundings for the slightest movement as the anticipation continued to build up inside me.

Despite expecting the tiger to come to drink water, I could not help but be in awe when I finally saw the mighty creature. I don’t think I had seen anything quite as magnificent, and the visual of dominance coupled with grace left me awestruck.

From then on there was no looking back. Since then, I have visited every tiger reserve in India, including the Sundarbans, both on the Indian and Bangladesh side.

The tiger is the apex predator who matches his raw power and strength with an equal amount of intelligence and elegance. This is probably what makes it one of the most remarkable animals in the world.

In fact, for most tourists, being able to spot a tiger is often the sole success criteria of a safari. My endless fascination with the incredible species has often led me to reflect on the behaviour of the mighty beast and how I can take away some important leadership and life lessons from the great creature.

Tigers never attack their prey at first sight

A tiger does a lot of planning and homework, sometimes for hours before launching its final attack. It carefully stalks the prey, taking into account various factors and scenarios before it finally takes any decisive action.

There is an important lesson to learn here. People often feel they need to immediately launch into action or present a point of view. But doing so is a mistake if you are not ready. It is important to start thinking ahead about how you will react to a situation before it happens.

Additionally, good planning and a solid strategy is the foundation for any activity or project you undertake. It is crucial at any phase of your business as it helps you understand challenges better while helping you define specific goals and courses of action.

Sun Tzu said it best in The Art of War: “Know the enemy and know yourself; in a hundred battles, you will never be in peril.

Tigers are fierce predators, able to take down prey twice their size. While most animals prey on animals that are smaller than them, a tiger often aims for large prey like bears, rhinos and crocodiles.

They can do so by first patiently learning enough about their competitors to find the exploitable gap.

Similarly, when going up against competitors, I think it is important not to be afraid to engage with Goliath and explore what are your competitors missing and what their weaknesses are.

Just because your competitor is bigger doesn’t mean they get to dictate how you act and behave. Instead of playing their game, disrupt the space by creating a modified situation that leverages your strengths and exploits their weaknesses.

Tigers are versatile

Tigers can live in a variety of forest and grassland environments. They can live in temperatures ranging from -35 degrees Celsius in Russia to 48 degrees Celsius in India and can adapt to annual rainfall as low as 600mm to as high as 8000mm.

In terms of leadership as well, versatile leadership, consisting of a wide repertoire of skills and behaviours appropriately applied to changing circumstances is important for having engaged employees and helping teams adapt to unexpected changes. If you can’t approach different problems in different ways, you would be at a distinct disadvantage in today’s business environment.

Tigers can adapt, improvise, and think on their feet

Tiger’s normally go for their prey’s neck but alter their tactics when required.

When attacking a crocodile, a tiger will not bite the crocodile since it is covered with armoured skin. Instead, it will attempt to blind the crocodile with its claws and then flip the crocodile on its back so that it can slash its soft underbelly.

Also, when hunting bears tigers have been known to mimic bears prey to lure unsuspecting bears into their jaws.

This concept is also encapsulated in the United States Marines slogan “Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome”. This mindset allows Marines to deal with any physical, mental, or spiritual hardship.

Life is unpredictable, and there are plenty of opportunities for disappointment and difficulties to creep in. That’s why we all need to get comfortable with discomfort by trying new things and challenging our minds and body in different ways.

As my fascination with the mighty cat and the lessons to be learnt from them increased, so did my passion for working towards the cause of co-existence between humans and wildlife and avoidance of conflict, one of the greatest threats to any wildlife species.

I use my photography as a means to increase awareness and clear misconceptions as I work with the forest department to mitigation measures to avoid any undesirable consequences.

My recommendation to any budding wildlife photographer or nature buff would be to plan a visit to the Kanha and Bandhavgarh National parks. They can offer some of the best tiger sightings, along with some heavenly and diverse landscapes.