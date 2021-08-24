Galaxy Surfactants expects demand uptick but supply chain woes persist

“While the demand in Q1FY22 has been tepid and lull largely due to the second wave of COVID-19, we do see things looking up in the months of August and September,” U Shekhar, founder, promoter and managing director of Galaxy Surfactants, told CNBC-TV18.

“While the demand in Q1FY22 has been tepid and lull largely due to the second wave of COVID-19, we do see things looking up in the months of August and September,” U Shekhar, founder, promoter and managing director of Galaxy Surfactants, told CNBC-TV18.

“Demand is good across the world, however, the challenge of the supply chain is hampering the company’s ability to supply and cater to this particular demand,” he said.

Also Read:

In terms of supply chain constraints, he shared, “It is not only the container shortage, but also the closing of various ports particularly in China, plus the COVID wave in Indonesia and Malaysia that is making workers not able to come to work, as a result of which production is getting hampered. Though there is availability in terms of raw material, logistics is severely impacted.”

He further mentioned that freight costs are continuing to rule at high levels.

The company is also commissioning its major project in Jagadia in the next 30 days. Some more projects are expected to go on stream in the next three-four months. “So there is a huge amount of opportunity in terms of the new specialty ingredients that we would be bringing into the market,” he said.

On capex, he mentioned, “The capex spending was impacted last year due to COVID-19. However, in the coming two years, we would spend Rs 150 crore each in terms of our capex.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.