Gala Global Products informs BSE about infusion of funds

The company is further planning to reduce its debt in near future by making further payment or prepayment towards various cash credit/financial facilities availed from banks.

Gala Global Products Ltd., engaged in educational stationery and allied products, has informed the exchange about infusion of funds from promoters of the company. The company has made repayment towards existing financing/ cash credit facilities availed from HDFC Bank and reduced its facilities from Rs 17.00 crore to Rs 7.25 crore and consequently there is reduction in cash credit limit and outstanding amount as on date is Rs 6.50 crore.

Over the last past 3 decades "Gala" has become eminent choice in the stationery, printing and education industry. Be it scholastic stationery, educational products/toys or innovative printing ideas Gala has gained a leadership position, the company said.

The company offers a range of multipurpose stationeries and education toys, making learning fun and success.