Gala Global Products informs BSE about infusion of funds

The company is further planning to reduce its debt in near future by making further payment or prepayment towards various cash credit/financial facilities availed from banks.
Gala Global Products Ltd., engaged in educational stationery and allied products, has informed the exchange about infusion of funds from promoters of the company. The company has made repayment towards existing financing/ cash credit facilities availed from HDFC Bank and reduced its facilities from Rs 17.00 crore to Rs 7.25 crore and consequently there is reduction in cash credit limit and outstanding amount as on date is Rs 6.50 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout
IST3 Min(s) Read
The company is further planning to reduce its debt in near future by making further payment or prepayment towards various cash credit/financial facilities availed from banks.
Over the last past 3 decades "Gala" has become eminent choice in the stationery, printing and education industry. Be it scholastic stationery, educational products/toys or innovative printing ideas Gala has gained a leadership position, the company said.
The company offers a range of multipurpose stationeries and education toys, making learning fun and success.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!