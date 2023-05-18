GAIL aims to raise Hydrogen blend with natural gas from 5%; expects to offset shortfall from Gazprom

Currently, permission for only 5 percent blending of Hydrogen with natural gas has been accorded, with GAIL conducting joint studies with EIL (Engineers India Limited) and IIT Kanpur to further blend Hydrogen with natural gas.

GAIL is looking to commission a Green Hydrogen electrolyser plant with a capacity of 4.3 tonnes per day, at its Vijaypur facility in the current calendar year. While GAIL is blending Hydrogen with natural gas on an experimental basis in Indore in its CGD (city gas distribution) network to test its success, it aims to escalate blending ratios with due permission based on the test results. Currently, permission for only 5 percent blending of Hydrogen with natural gas has been accorded, with GAIL conducting joint studies with EIL (Engineers India Limited) and IIT Kanpur to further blend Hydrogen with natural gas.

Commenting on the losses from the previous quarter, GAIL's CMD Sandeep Kumar Gupta told CNBC TV18 that the quarterly results were impacted due to high prices and disruption in long term supply contracts, as no vertical was spared from transmission for natural gas & LPG to marketing to petrochemicals. However, he hopes that the price softness and growth in natural gas consumption in India will continue with the softening of natural gas prices & the availability of gas stocks at a comfortable level in Europe.

GAIL's petrochemical plant's planned shutdown for a month had extended for one more month due to a bad pricing situation, with the plant operating at 50 percent capacity for a good part of the previous financial year. Despite the plant running at its full capacity since March 2023, Gupta stated that petrochemical prices haven't recovered despite softening of natural gas prices, though he hopes that petrochemical prices will resume to their normal levels and GAIL will be able to operate its plants on a sustained basis at full capacity.