Reforming WTO, digitisation cross-border trade to be discussed in G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru

The meeting, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, will witness presentations being made on the deliverables related to the digitalisation of paper documents, including bills of lading & certificates of origin, which are critical for cross-border trade.

G20's upcoming 2nd Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting from May 23-25 in Bengaluru will witness discussions on the inclusion of the development of an action plan to create a Meta Information Portal for MSMEs, a framework to map GVCs, best practices on Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) and G20 Regulatory Dialogue.

The three-day meeting is expected to feature over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations.

The 1st day of TIWG will witness a seminar on Trade and Technology, where themes like technology reshaping trade and the role of technology in driving inclusive growth will be deliberated in two-panel discussions featuring domain experts, academicians and practitioners.

The crucial subject of WTO reform, which has also been pursued by the Indian Presidency, will be taken up for discussion at a technical session on 24th May.

Having assumed the Presidency of G20 from Indonesia for a period of one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India is slated to host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.