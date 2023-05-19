Reforming WTO, global trade to be discussed in G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru

In the meet, over 100 delegates from G20 countries and other international organisations will deliberate on WTO reforms, integrating MSMEs in global trade, and efficient logistics among other issues.

The second Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting is all set to be held in India's IT city of Bengaluru during May 23-25.

In the meet, over 100 delegates from G20 countries and other international organisations will deliberate on World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms, integrating MSMEs in global trade, and efficient logistics among other issues.

The commerce ministry said in a statement that the meeting in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by Minister of State Anupriya Patel.