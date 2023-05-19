English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeReforming WTO, global trade to be discussed in G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru News

Reforming WTO, global trade to be discussed in G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru

Reforming WTO, global trade to be discussed in G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 3:21:00 PM IST (Updated)

In the meet, over 100 delegates from G20 countries and other international organisations will deliberate on WTO reforms, integrating MSMEs in global trade, and efficient logistics among other issues.

The second Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting is all set to be held in India's IT city of Bengaluru during May 23-25.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the meet, over 100 delegates from G20 countries and other international organisations will deliberate on World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms, integrating MSMEs in global trade, and efficient logistics among other issues.
The commerce ministry said in a statement that the meeting in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by Minister of State Anupriya Patel.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X