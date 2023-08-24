CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsG20 TIMM outcome awaited on August 25; India labels talks as 'productive and constructive'

G20 TIMM outcome awaited on August 25; India labels talks as 'productive and constructive'

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) and Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) is being held in Jaipur on August 24-25. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anant Swarup, the Joint Secretary at the Department of Commerce, provided insights from the sidelines, highlighting the key themes addressed during the sessions.

Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Aug 24, 2023 9:45:16 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
G20 TIMM outcome awaited on August 25; India labels talks as 'productive and constructive'
As the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) and Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) events in Jaipur draw to a close on August 25, all eyes are on the outcome of the discussions, which India has described as 'productive and constructive in a congenial atmosphere'.

Share Market Live


Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anant Swarup, the Joint Secretary at the Department of Commerce, provided insights from the sidelines, highlighting the key themes addressed during the sessions. The first major topic focused on making trade more inclusive, equitable, transparent, and mutually beneficial for all participants. The second crucial issue revolved around reforms for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to bolster its robustness, inclusivity, transparency, and predictability within the global trading environment.
In the post-pandemic landscape, the significance of resilient supply chains took center stage, shifting from the "just in time" model to a "just in case" approach, as countries are looking for resilient supply chains to withstand future shocks to ensure they don't depend on one country or region for a particular product. Swarup emphasized the understanding of diverse perspectives among nations, with minimal divergence, and expressed optimism for substantial and constructive recommendations as the ministerial session concludes.
He pointed out that every country is coming up with solutions for global challenges they're facing, and said that the received suggestions will possibly in the form of a document, whose shape will be known tomorrow.
Swarup further said that $6.5 billion can be saved by digitizing bills of lading, and the discussions were also held on creating a compendium for best practices throughout the world, on which a document will be made tomorrow.
The Director-General of the WTO addressed an aid for trade initiative targeted at Least Developed Countries (LDCs), where participating nations provided their suggestions. Swarup clarified that decisions regarding visas remain the sovereign prerogative of each country and are not part of the ongoing trade discussions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G20trade and investment ministers

Recommended Articles

View All
Reliance Industries partners with Oberoi Hotels to co-manage three hospitality projects

Reliance Industries partners with Oberoi Hotels to co-manage three hospitality projects

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

How technology is redefining customer service experience – experts weigh in

How technology is redefining customer service experience – experts weigh in

Aug 24, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as new CEO, Venugopal G Nair to leave firm by August 31

Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as new CEO, Venugopal G Nair to leave firm by August 31

Aug 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X