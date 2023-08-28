Retailers association asks Delhi govt to reconsider complete shutdown during G20 summit

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has voiced concerns over the proposed blanket suspension of operations for retail stores, malls, and restaurants during the G20 Summit happening in Delhi from September 8-10.

Share Market Live NSE

In a statement, RAI has said that it strongly advises the government to revisit the comprehensive shutdown of retail operations and instead look at a more measured approach to closures, suggesting they focus on peak times or specific areas close to G20 venues like Lutyens Delhi. RAI says it pledges complete adherence to any Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) provided.

With the Delhi G20 summit set to take place from September 8 to 10 in the national capital, the government said in a notification, “As per Section 16 (3) (i) of The Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 all the commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District (as per attached map) shall remain closed from 8th to 10th September 2023.”

RAI added that a three-day total closure would significantly impact the retail sector economically, potentially jeopardising the livelihoods of numerous employees and their families.

“Retail is integral to Delhi's cultural identity. Entirely shutting down retail and food & beverage establishments during the G20 Summit would deprive international visitors of experiencing India's unique shopping and culinary scenes. We urge the Delhi Government to allow at least partial retail operations to promote the 'Sell in India' initiative in tandem with 'Make in India’,” Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI said in a statement.

RAI represents over 13,667 retail businesses, from small local stores to grand shopping malls, counting around 600,000 establishments as members.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, which represents over 4000 manufacturers, exporters, and brands, has said that weekends contribute nearly 40 percent of a store's weekly sales, translating to more than 10 percent of the sales budget for August, which stands impacted in the event of a complete closure.

“This proportion is substantial. While we understand and value the government's security considerations, we are willing to collaborate. Nonetheless, we had hoped for a more feasible approach, such as designated closure hours, a more precisely defined geographical scope, among other regulated approaches,” Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, CMAI, said.

In addition to this, the Delhi government has declared that all government departments, offices, organisations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statutory bodies, educational institutions, etc. will remain shut.

All private offices, educational or other institutions within the national capital territory of Delhi will also remain closed along with all commercial banks and financial institutions situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District.