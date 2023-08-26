India is now a hot investment destination, says TVS Motor's MD Sudarshan Venu

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18 at the B20 Summit 2023 , Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Motor Company , shed light on India's promising future as a global investment destination. He highlighted the immense global attention India has garnered, the influx of CEOs and business leaders choosing to invest here, and the remarkable quality of sessions that underscore India's status as the fastest-growing major economy with a vast consumer market.

Venu emphasised the remarkable economic growth India has witnessed in recent years, coupled with the immense promise and potential that will continue to unfold over the next decade, making it India's decade of prosperity and growth.

“The amount of global spotlight on India, the CEOs and business leaders who have chosen to come here, the quality of the sessions showcases the global focus on India as the hot investment destination, the fastest growing large economy with huge consumer market,” he said.

India currently reigns as the world's largest two-wheeler market, and according to Venu, it is poised to become the third-largest automotive market globally. This rapid expansion creates an enormous opportunity for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, particularly in cutting-edge areas such as electric vehicles and sustainable technologies.

Venu underscored the importance of not only manufacturing in India but also designing and developing products locally, particularly in emerging sectors like electric mobility and the broader green and sustainable value chain.

Venu applauded the Indian government's commitment to fostering the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem through supportive policies and incentives, such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. He shared that over 20 percent of TVS Motor's scooters are already electric , a testament to the company's dedication to the electrification of transportation.

Venu expressed confidence that the EV market would continue to grow rapidly in India, in line with global trends toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

Beyond the automotive industry, Venu revealed TVS Group's enthusiasm for the financial services sector. The group's non-banking financial company (NBFC) has exhibited impressive growth, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing consumer finance companies in the country.

With the Indian economy's robust growth and the burgeoning consumption story, Venu projected that the next decade holds vast opportunities for financial services in India.

