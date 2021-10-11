FY22 divestment plan; here’s what's next

The government has a heavy disinvestment agenda ahead of it, especially in the current quarter and also some critical transactions that will be conclude in the last quarter of the financial year. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das for more details.

With Tata Sons bagging the debt-ridden Air India, a major divestment target for FY22 has been accomplished. But what is next on the anvil?

The government has a heavy disinvestment agenda ahead of it, especially in the current quarter and also some critical transactions that will be concluded in the last quarter of the financial year.

The financial bids which are expected for at least four privatizations, which is basically the Bharat Earth Movers, Shipping Corporation of India, Pawan Hans, and also the Neelachal Ispat Nigam - these financial bids are expected in the current quarter.

In terms of BPCL disinvestment, the financial bids will come in the same quarter. The department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) secretary has informed that this disinvestment is also on track. However, we are not very sure at the moment whether the government will actually be able to finish the transaction by the end of the financial year.

So, what will actually happen in terms of the sales in the last quarter of the financial year? BEML and the SCI are the two big, stake sales, which are definitely going to be concluded in the financial year.

Also, the expectation on the LIC IPO - there is some talk that maybe at least over 1/3rd of the disinvestment could be met by this LIC listing so that is going to be huge.

IDBI Bank's stake sale is unlikely to conclude in the current financial year that is going to be pushed to the next financial year.

