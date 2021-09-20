Future-ready innovations to leverage whatever comes next

Across industries and business sizes, digital transformations have accelerated over the past year and half. Companies have moved toward greater automation, integration, AI-ML assistance, the use of Cloud and Edge Storage and Computing. Enterprises that have adopted transformational technology have enjoyed clear advantages in terms of speed, accuracy, productivity, convenience and customer delight.

Simultaneously, leading technology creators have been working hard and constantly innovating towards improving lives through digital solutions. Developments in technology have leaped ahead unrelentingly, creating immense scope for further efficiencies and customer engagement, with their implementation.

To share knowledge and exchange insights on breakthroughs in technology, year after year, Dell Technologies, with its diverse teams and unique perspectives, brings together the best and brightest minds. The Dell Technology Forum, which is slated to take place virtually on the 23rd September, will witness the unveiling of some exciting new products, technologies and interventions from the tech giant. Beyond the opportunity to discover cutting-edge solutions for their organisations, it will give participants a chance to engage with experts and industry peers to gain first-hand from their perceptions and experiences.

The event will showcase, as keynote speakers, thought-leaders from Dell Technologies, including Jeff Boudreau, President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group; John Roese, President and Chief Technology Officer, Products & Operations; Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan and Global Digital Cities and Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, who will shed light on the changing entrepreneurial landscape, data paradox, and shifts in consumer behaviour in present and in the times to come.

There will also be a CIO panel, featuring Kirti Patil, Joint President & Chief Technology Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co Ltd; Shruti Kashyap, CIO, Hindustan Unilever and Head of IT – South Asia, Unilever and Anand Ganapathy, Country Manager, Enterprise Dell Technologies, which will shed light various relevant issues, including the right technology infrastructure to drive innovation, how businesses can take their IT strategy forward in the data era, developing and implementing a collaborative and agile workspaces for the future and the evolution in the roles and expectations from CIOs.

During the 3-Pillar Breakout sessions, there will be deliberations on the future of IT, Work and Data in the world of business, initiated by senior management personnel and board members from Dell Technologies. Through a series of live sessions, under the theme ‘The Future of IT is Hybrid’

, the panellists will explore how IT infrastructure will be different in the future and how businesses can lay the groundwork to adapt to these changes. They will address concerns around the theme, relating to securing workloads, industry-grade platforms for performance and remote management, the agility of as-a-Service, hybrid cloud strategy to navigate multi-cloud complexities, and more.

The sessions under the broad topic ‘The Future of Work is Intelligent’ will dissect dispersed ecosystems of the workforce, data and applications which are a reality today and the pressing need for businesses to reassess remote work capabilities for achieving unified, frictionless and virtual workplace goals. These sessions will dwell on the importance of an agile and secure infrastructure that can break barriers and enable easy collaboration and communication among employees (even globally), to allow work from anywhere. They will also enlighten participants on persona-based, intelligent and secure client devices that can empower remote and on-site teams while improving their overall work experience in hybrid environments.

The third pillar will comprise sessions around the premise ‘The Future of Data is Innovative’. These will revolve around refreshing IT assets, which can keep data flowing seamlessly through an organization’s data pipeline and explain how upgraded data helps businesses make informed and strategic decisions to harness new opportunities and create value. They will highlight possibilities for innovation with data, best data and AI practices for businesses, storage solutions for enterprise application requirements, innovative servers to increase cyber resilience, solutions to establish data-first foundations, and data protection in multi-cloud workloads.

All in all, the Dell Technology Forum - September 2021 promises to be enlightening on many levels, preparing business leaders for the whatever the future presents. Registration for the event is still on, so don’t miss the opportunity to learn, engage and explore technologies that could future proof your business.

