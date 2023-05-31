English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsFuture Female Forward: Breaking the gender barrier in STEM careers

Future Female Forward: Breaking the gender barrier in STEM careers

Future Female Forward: Breaking the gender barrier in STEM careers
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  May 31, 2023 7:14:06 PM IST (Published)

While the number of women entering STEM programmes has increased over the years, there is still a significant drop-off at senior leadership levels.

The underrepresentation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields is a well-known issue that requires concerted efforts to address. CNBC-TV18's Future Female Forward campaign aims to shed light on this gender gap and explore ways to encourage more women to pursue STEM careers and take them forward.

Live Tv

Loading...

Anu Acharya, CEO of Maymygenome, emphasises the need to start nurturing an interest in STEM from a young age. She reflects on her own experience, growing up with a scientist father who instilled a passion for these fields in all of his children. Acharya believes that the key lies in captivating young minds and getting them excited about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
While the number of women entering STEM programmes has increased over the years, there is still a significant drop-off at senior leadership levels. Anu Acharya points out various factors contributing to this disparity. One crucial aspect is the need to recognise and overcome inherent biases during the recruitment process.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X