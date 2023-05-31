Future Female Forward: Breaking the gender barrier in STEM careers

While the number of women entering STEM programmes has increased over the years, there is still a significant drop-off at senior leadership levels.

The underrepresentation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields is a well-known issue that requires concerted efforts to address. CNBC-TV18's Future Female Forward campaign aims to shed light on this gender gap and explore ways to encourage more women to pursue STEM careers and take them forward.

Anu Acharya, CEO of Maymygenome, emphasises the need to start nurturing an interest in STEM from a young age. She reflects on her own experience, growing up with a scientist father who instilled a passion for these fields in all of his children. Acharya believes that the key lies in captivating young minds and getting them excited about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

While the number of women entering STEM programmes has increased over the years, there is still a significant drop-off at senior leadership levels. Anu Acharya points out various factors contributing to this disparity. One crucial aspect is the need to recognise and overcome inherent biases during the recruitment process.