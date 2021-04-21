Fundraising via bonds on private placement basis climbs 14% to Rs 7.72 lakh crore in FY21 Updated : April 21, 2021 12:30 PM IST Listed firms mopped up Rs 7.72 lakh crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis in 2020-21. This also marks the highest level of fundraising through such a route in a financial year. In 2018-19, listed entities raised Rs 6.1 lakh crore, Rs 5.99 lakh crore in 2017-18 and Rs 6.4 lakh crore in 2016-17. Published : April 21, 2021 12:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply