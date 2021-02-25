  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Fuel price hike: Zomato to pay extra to delivery partners

Updated : February 25, 2021 03:36 PM IST

The recent increase in prices amounts to an additional monthly spend of Rs 600-800 (about 3 percent of their monthly income) from his/her take-home income.
Zomato has also identified that the impact of fuel price rise in case of long-distance orders since delivery partners are required to return to their base.
Fuel price hike: Zomato to pay extra to delivery partners

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bharat Bandh: Traders, transporters on 1-day strike on Feb 26 against rising fuel prices, E-Way Bill

Bharat Bandh: Traders, transporters on 1-day strike on Feb 26 against rising fuel prices, E-Way Bill

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn through debt instruments

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn through debt instruments

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains, may face resistance at Rs 46,850 level; Silver rises over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains, may face resistance at Rs 46,850 level; Silver rises over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement