FSIB recommends Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD of GIC Re, Rajeshwari Singh as CMD of National Insurance
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 11:14:13 PM IST (Published)

The decision comes after a rigorous interface process held on June 6, 2023, involving four candidates, it said in a statement.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Ramaswamy Narayanan as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and Rajeshwari Singh for the position of CMD in National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

The FSIB, which acts as the apex body for overseeing and regulating financial services institutions in the country, carefully evaluated the performance of the candidates during the interface.
In addition, their overall experience and compliance with the existing parameters were taken into account.
Ramaswamy Narayanan emerged as the top contender for the CMD position at GIC Re. On the other hand, Rajeshwari Singh impressed the FSIB with her performance during the interface, earning her the recommendation for the CMD position at NICL.
