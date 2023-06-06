CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsFSIB recommends Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD of GIC Re, Rajeshwari Singh as CMD of National Insurance

FSIB recommends Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD of GIC Re, Rajeshwari Singh as CMD of National Insurance

FSIB recommends Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD of GIC Re, Rajeshwari Singh as CMD of National Insurance
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 11:14:13 PM IST (Published)

The decision comes after a rigorous interface process held on June 6, 2023, involving four candidates, it said in a statement.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Ramaswamy Narayanan as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and Rajeshwari Singh for the position of CMD in National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

Live Tv

Loading...

The decision comes after a rigorous interface process held on June 6, 2023, involving four candidates, it said in a statement.
The FSIB, which acts as the apex body for overseeing and regulating financial services institutions in the country, carefully evaluated the performance of the candidates during the interface.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X