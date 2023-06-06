FSIB recommends Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD of GIC Re, Rajeshwari Singh as CMD of National Insurance

The decision comes after a rigorous interface process held on June 6, 2023, involving four candidates, it said in a statement.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Ramaswamy Narayanan as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and Rajeshwari Singh for the position of CMD in National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

Live Tv

Loading...

The decision comes after a rigorous interface process held on June 6, 2023, involving four candidates, it said in a statement.